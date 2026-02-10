Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Stake Boosted by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,431 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 11.9% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $95,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. GWN Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Warburton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $48.26.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

