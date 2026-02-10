Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $9.43 Million Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 134.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,973 shares during the period. Bloom Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,476,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $423,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total value of $495,777.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,988,738.34. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,733 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $295,874.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,165,364.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 14,639 shares of company stock worth $1,496,660 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.05, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $179.00 price target on Bloom Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

