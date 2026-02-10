Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $66.84 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,926 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $66,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after buying an additional 2,734,684 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,519,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,799,000 after buying an additional 2,489,175 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 5,000,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,820,000 after buying an additional 2,414,144 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,742,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,151,000 after acquiring an additional 502,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.85. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $83.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.