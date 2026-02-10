Marest Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,439 CrowdStrike $CRWD

Marest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. CrowdStrike accounts for about 0.4% of Marest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $1,638,365,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,690,000 after buying an additional 976,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,425,000 after buying an additional 596,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,917,000 after acquiring an additional 370,965 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.21.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the transaction, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.83, for a total value of $398,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,726 shares in the company, valued at $20,849,868.58. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $408.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of -323.84, a PEG ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

