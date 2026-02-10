Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Acquired by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $56,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,469,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,215,000 after buying an additional 564,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,544,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,514,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,487 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,062,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,883,000 after purchasing an additional 670,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,687,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $85.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.