Marest Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Marest Capital LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Robinhood Markets accounts for about 0.7% of Marest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $34,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $870,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 393,612 shares in the company, valued at $34,271,796.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,537,615 shares of company stock valued at $182,272,702 over the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Wolfe Research upgraded HOOD to "outperform" with a $125 price target, citing upside versus the current level — a clear near?term bullish catalyst.

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating with a $130 price target, supporting investor optimism ahead of earnings.

Robinhood is seeing crypto inflows (notably Dogecoin) as Ark Invest builds a long?term position — positive for crypto trading revenue if flows continue.

Analysts and outlets point to strong Q4 top?line momentum (Blockonomi cites ~30% revenue growth expected), which could drive upside if results beat.

Consensus analyst positioning is mildly favorable — an average rating of "Moderate Buy" — suggesting expectations are constructive but not unanimous.

Robinhood's entry into the UK ISA market expands addressable market, a positive strategic move whose financial impact will play out over time.

The stock faces an event risk: Investopedia flags a potentially large post?earnings swing — higher volatility could produce sharp moves in either direction.

Truist trimmed its price target to $130 (from $155), citing falling crypto prices and market overreaction — a reminder crypto volatility can pressure Robinhood's revenue outlook.

KeyCorp also lowered its target to $130 (previously $160) even while keeping an overweight stance; several firms trimming targets signals caution on near?term upside.

Broad software sector/headline risks (AI?related rotation) have pressured tech/software stocks; elevated beta and recent big intraday moves increase downside risk if earnings disappoint.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

HOOD opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $153.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HOOD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.82.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

