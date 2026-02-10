First National Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 214.3% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 261.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $395.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $273.60 and a 1-year high of $397.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.17.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

