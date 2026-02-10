Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 175,661 Shares of NatWest Group plc $NWG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,479,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,661 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $49,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 2,941.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 410.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWG opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

