Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Invests $2.61 Million in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF $TSPA

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 62,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF comprises 1.7% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000.

TSPA stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $43.89.

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

