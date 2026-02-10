Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $53.46 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,354 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $53,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,428,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,434,000 after acquiring an additional 571,830 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC now owns 278,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 166.3% during the third quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 48,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 444,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIS opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation. DFIS was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

