Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.76 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMU

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,557 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 123,496 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,948,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMU stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

