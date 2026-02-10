Waterway Wealth Management LLC Has $36.68 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Waterway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 128.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,431,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806,049 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 7.0% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $36,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,627,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,332 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,514,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,589,000 after buying an additional 2,425,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,917,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,520,000 after buying an additional 2,417,746 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,320,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,088,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,168 shares during the period.

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

