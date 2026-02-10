Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF $FHYS

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHYS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF by 2,421.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,367,000.

Get Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF alerts:

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Performance

FHYS stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $23.47.

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0499 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

(Free Report)

The Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (FHYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated below investment-grade. FHYS was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.