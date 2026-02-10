Zerebro (ZEREBRO) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Zerebro has a market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Zerebro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zerebro has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Zerebro token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zerebro alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,020.23 or 0.99737749 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,913.84 or 0.99818056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zerebro Token Profile

Zerebro’s total supply is 999,951,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,972,636 tokens. Zerebro’s official Twitter account is @0xzerebro. The official message board for Zerebro is warpcast.com/zerebro. Zerebro’s official website is zerebro.org.

Buying and Selling Zerebro

According to CryptoCompare, “Zerebro (ZEREBRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zerebro has a current supply of 999,951,240.988162 with 999,951,011.097347 in circulation. The last known price of Zerebro is 0.00807098 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $2,495,763.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerebro.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerebro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerebro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerebro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zerebro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerebro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.