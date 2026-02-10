Brokerages Set Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) PT at $189.40

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 12,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $134.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Masimo has a 1-year low of $125.94 and a 1-year high of $194.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company’s flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo’s portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

