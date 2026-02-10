Wrapped Sonic Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $736.82 Thousand (WS)

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Wrapped Sonic has a market cap of $736.82 thousand and approximately $604.93 thousand worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Sonic token can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Sonic has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,020.23 or 0.99737749 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,913.84 or 0.99818056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Sonic was first traded on November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 326,846,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Wrapped Sonic’s official website is www.soniclabs.com. The official message board for Wrapped Sonic is blog.soniclabs.com. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 326,672,497.40790593. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.04103705 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $543,646.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Sonic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Sonic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Sonic using one of the exchanges listed above.

