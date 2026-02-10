JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $5.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.2708.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Citigroup raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.55 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.
Shares of JBLU opened at $6.16 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.
The airline’s core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.
