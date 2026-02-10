JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $5.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.2708.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Citigroup raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.55 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JBLU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 3.1%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 639.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12,727.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $6.16 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline’s core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.