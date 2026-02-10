RZcoin (RZ) Price Hits $188.65 on Exchanges

RZcoin (RZ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One RZcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $188.65 or 0.00273456 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RZcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RZcoin has a market cap of $5.23 billion and approximately $14.62 thousand worth of RZcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RZcoin

RZcoin was first traded on October 12th, 2024. RZcoin’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for RZcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rzcoinsupport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RZcoin’s official website is coin.rz.game. RZcoin’s official message board is coin.rz.game/blog. RZcoin’s official Twitter account is @rz_coin.

RZcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RZcoin (RZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RZcoin has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RZcoin is 189.05160788 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $41,528.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coin.rz.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RZcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RZcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RZcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

