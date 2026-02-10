First National Trust Co Sells 4,530 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,694,552,000 after buying an additional 10,049,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,903,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,938,935,000 after acquiring an additional 790,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,147,000 after acquiring an additional 763,739 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $380.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $379.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. KGI Securities cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.47.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

