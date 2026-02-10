Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $57,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 93.9% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $266.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $271.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

