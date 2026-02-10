Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $2,836,310,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,773,000 after buying an additional 1,426,360 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,559,000 after buying an additional 1,225,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,995,139,000 after buying an additional 1,084,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.92.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $218.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.96. The company has a market capitalization of $198.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,838.60. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 17,134 shares of company stock worth $3,153,014 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

