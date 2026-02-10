Midwest Trust Co Purchases 23,419 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Midwest Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,571,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,419 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $50,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 68,389 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 367,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,037 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares during the period.

SCHG opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

