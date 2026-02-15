ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 17.3% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 30,645.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 154,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,330,000 after buying an additional 153,535 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,113,000 after buying an additional 43,716 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.9%

Federal Signal stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $132.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

