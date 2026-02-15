Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Founder Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

FGL stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Founder Group has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24.

Positive Sentiment: Intraday buying interest and volume surge — Trading volume was far above recent norms and the stock moved higher today, which can indicate genuine demand that helped push the price up.

Intraday buying interest and volume surge — Trading volume was far above recent norms and the stock moved higher today, which can indicate genuine demand that helped push the price up. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple LULD pauses halted trading repeatedly across the session (halts recorded at roughly 10:06, 10:38, 9:58, 10:18, 10:26, 10:38, 11:02, 11:16, 11:22, 11:33, 11:59, 12:06 and 13:44 local times). LULD pauses are automatic volatility controls that stop trading when price moves hit preset bands; they reflect extreme intraday price swings but are not a company fundamental update.

Multiple LULD pauses halted trading repeatedly across the session (halts recorded at roughly 10:06, 10:38, 9:58, 10:18, 10:26, 10:38, 11:02, 11:16, 11:22, 11:33, 11:59, 12:06 and 13:44 local times). LULD pauses are automatic volatility controls that stop trading when price moves hit preset bands; they reflect extreme intraday price swings but are not a company fundamental update. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data reported for February appears inconsistent (entries note a “large increase” but list 0 shares and NaN changes). That suggests a data anomaly or reporting lags rather than clear evidence of new shorting pressure; treat the reported short?interest figures with caution.

Founder Group is a diversified investment holding company originally established in 1986 by Peking University. The group traces its roots to one of China’s leading academic institutions and has since evolved into a state-owned enterprise focused on fostering innovation and technology commercialization. Leveraging its academic heritage, Founder Group has built a network of subsidiaries and affiliates across a range of high-growth industries.

The company’s main business activities span information technology and digital printing, including integrated circuit design, software development and advanced printing solutions.

