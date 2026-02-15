Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IMMX. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of IMMX stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $388.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMX. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 37.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $141,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapies that target myeloid checkpoints. The company’s approach centers on harnessing the innate immune system to promote anti-tumor activity, complementing established T-cell checkpoint inhibitors. By modulating key myeloid pathways, Immix Biopharma aims to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumors and broaden the scope of effective cancer immunotherapy.

The company’s lead candidate, IMX-110, is a first-in-class combination therapy designed to activate macrophages and dendritic cells within the tumor microenvironment.

