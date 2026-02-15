Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,126 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $54,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $305.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,380. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,067,086 shares of company stock worth $105,184,255. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

