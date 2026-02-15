Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Once Upon A Farm Stock Up 5.8%

OFRM stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Once Upon A Farm has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb acquired 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 145,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,460. This represents a 3.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Once Upon A Farm Company Profile

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

