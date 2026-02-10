Head to Head Survey: AES (NYSE:AES) vs. Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) and AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Genie Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. AES pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Genie Energy pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AES pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AES has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. AES is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genie Energy and AES, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 AES 0 5 6 0 2.55

Profitability

AES has a consensus target price of $24.08, suggesting a potential upside of 49.77%. Given AES’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AES is more favorable than Genie Energy.

This table compares Genie Energy and AES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy 1.00% 4.47% 2.16% AES 9.47% 18.83% 3.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genie Energy and AES”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy $425.20 million 0.89 $12.59 million $0.80 17.78 AES $12.28 billion 0.93 $1.68 billion $1.60 10.05

AES has higher revenue and earnings than Genie Energy. AES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genie Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Genie Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of AES shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Genie Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of AES shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Genie Energy has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AES has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

AES beats Genie Energy on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses various fuels and technologies to generate electricity, such as coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass, as well as renewables comprising energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 34,596 megawatts and distributes power to 2.6 million customers. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

