Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GUTS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Friday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fractyl Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

Fractyl Health Stock Performance

GUTS opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Fractyl Health has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fractyl Health will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fractyl Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Fractyl Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fractyl Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Fractyl Health Company Profile

Fractyl Health, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive, endoscopic therapies for metabolic diseases. Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Fractyl is advancing treatments that target the underlying physiology of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by modifying the duodenal mucosa to improve metabolic control.

The company’s lead product, Revita® Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing (Revita DMR), employs a catheter-based hydrothermal ablation technique to remodel the lining of the upper small intestine.

