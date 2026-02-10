AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 528.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 520 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 590 to GBX 625 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 440 to GBX 475 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 454.20 on Thursday. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 355.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 578.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 459.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 501.41.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 490 per share, for a total transaction of £19,600. 24.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

