Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, December 29th. Huber Research raised Thomson Reuters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRI opened at $89.31 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $218.42. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.09%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real?time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada’s Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK’s Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.