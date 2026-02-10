Brokerages Set Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI) Target Price at $7.60

Shares of Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blaize in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZAI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Blaize during the third quarter worth $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Blaize during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blaize during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blaize during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blaize during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BZAI opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Blaize has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Blaize (NASDAQ: BZAI) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications at the edge. The company’s core technology is centered on its proprietary Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture, which combines dataflow computing with a highly parallel matrix processing engine to deliver real-time AI inference with low power consumption. Blaize’s platform is aimed at customers seeking to deploy sophisticated AI workloads in environments where power efficiency, latency and form factor are critical.

The company offers a hardware portfolio that includes standalone GSP modules, PCIe cards and M.2 form-factor boards, alongside its Blaize AI software stack.

