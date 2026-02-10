Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in iShares Core Dividend ETF $DIVB

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS:DIVB opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $56.97.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

