BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.12 and last traded at C$37.05, with a volume of 8737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.72.

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.06.

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an international equities market index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the MSCI EAFE 100% Hedged to CAD Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index by investing in assets such as ETFs, mutual funds or other investment funds, American depositary receipts or derivative instruments. Currently, the ETF primarily invests in BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF and uses derivative instruments to hedge its foreign currency exposure back to the Canadian dollar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.