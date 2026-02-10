iPath Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iPath Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.79 and last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 31117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.
iPath Select MLP ETN Stock Up 0.9%
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87.
iPath Select MLP ETN Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.3981 dividend. This is a positive change from iPath Select MLP ETN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Select MLP ETN
iPath Select MLP ETN Company Profile
The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.
