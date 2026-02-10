Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 127512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.
Separately, Barclays cut Henkel AG & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a German multinational company headquartered in Düsseldorf that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and industrial products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel, the company has grown into a diversified chemical and consumer goods group organized around three global business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care. Henkel serves industrial clients as well as retail and professional consumers through a combination of branded consumer products and business-to-business solutions.
The Adhesive Technologies unit supplies adhesives, sealants and functional coatings for industrial applications and is a major supplier to sectors such as automotive, electronics and packaging; its portfolio includes well-known product families such as Loctite.
