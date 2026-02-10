Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWIN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Twin Disc to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Twin Disc Price Performance

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $251.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Twin Disc had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 6.26%.The company had revenue of $90.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.80 million.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Twin Disc by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,737,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1,928.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 417,590 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 394,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 385.8% in the third quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 298,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 237,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc (NASDAQ: TWIN) is a global designer and manufacturer of power transmission equipment for marine and industrial applications. Headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, the company develops a range of mechanical and digital solutions that control power delivery in demanding environments. Its portfolio includes marine gears, power take-offs, clutches, brakes, transmissions and controllable pitch propeller systems engineered to withstand heavy loads and corrosive conditions.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Twin Disc offers aftermarket parts and services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul support through a network of service centers worldwide.

