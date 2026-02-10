Antero Midstream (AM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $292.4590 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of AM opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.81. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 72,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,420.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 560.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 74,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $587,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 124.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Featured Stories

