Brokerages Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target at $87.21

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.6667.

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 3.56. Affirm has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $53,746,612.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,440. This trade represents a 96.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,256 shares of company stock valued at $57,231,923. 11.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,501,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,433,000 after purchasing an additional 329,312 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Affirm by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 605,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,069,000 after buying an additional 122,584 shares during the period. Finally, Dilation Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Affirm by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Dilation Capital Management LP now owns 215,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 36,285 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

