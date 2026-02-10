Analysts Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Price at $103.73

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.7333.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.22. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 18.04%.The business had revenue of $980.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

