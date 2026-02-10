LPA Group (LON:LPA) Insider Philo Daniel-Tran Buys 46,029 Shares

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) insider Philo Daniel-Tran purchased 46,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 55 per share, with a total value of £25,315.95.

LPA Group Stock Performance

Shares of LPA Group stock opened at GBX 49.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.40. The company has a market cap of £6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.97. LPA Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 35 and a one year high of GBX 60.

Get LPA Group alerts:

LPA Group (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LPA Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, research analysts predict that LPA Group Plc will post 1.9765494 EPS for the current year.

About LPA Group

LPA Group plc (AIM: LPA) is an innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems.

Focused on transport (rail and aviation), aerospace, defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reducing maintenance and life cycle costs.

The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas. Two of these are design and manufacturing sites: Saffron Walden, Essex – electro-mechanical systems for rail, aviation and industrial; Normanton, Yorkshire – LED lighting and electronic systems for rail and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.