Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE IFS opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $52.58.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFS. Wall Street Zen cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercorp Financial Services from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 16.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 55.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 81,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the period.

About Intercorp Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is a Lima-based financial holding company that brings together a suite of banking and non-banking financial businesses under the Intercorp Group umbrella. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company provides a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations across Peru.

The company’s core banking operations are conducted through Interbank, which offers deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, trade finance and electronic banking solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.