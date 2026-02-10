Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Shares Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 39,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 129,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSLZY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Santos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Santos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Santos from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Adelaide, Australia. Established in 1954, the firm focuses on the development, production and marketing of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), condensate and crude oil. Santos operates a diversified portfolio of upstream assets that span conventional and unconventional resources, with an emphasis on long-life reserves and high-value gas projects.

The company’s core activities encompass the exploration for hydrocarbon resources, project development and operational management of producing fields.

