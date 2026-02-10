Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.7855 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 30,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 501,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8010.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Auddia in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auddia stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Auddia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) develops and markets patented audio solutions that transform how live and recorded content is distributed and accessed. Through its subsidiaries AudioFetch and Podscribe, the company offers plug-and-play hardware and software for venues such as restaurants, fitness centers, and corporate waiting areas to stream live radio and other audio channels directly to patrons’ smartphones. In parallel, Auddia’s automated speech-to-text technology powers real-time closed captioning for live radio broadcasts and on-demand transcription services for podcast publishers.

The AudioFetch platform, integrated into venue networks, captures local audio feeds and delivers them via a branded mobile app or web portal.

