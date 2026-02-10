Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $3.1762 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $470.87 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $519.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.09. The firm has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 63,781 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.20, for a total transaction of $28,650,425.20. Following the sale, the chairman owned 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,479.20. The trade was a 72.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 4,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.99, for a total transaction of $2,137,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,088,752.07. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 165,105 shares of company stock valued at $73,858,523 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $548.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $414.00 to $606.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $455.00 to $445.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.