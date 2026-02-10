Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.4423 and last traded at $80.4423. 20 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.30.

Orion Oyj Trading Down 1.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.02.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj is a Finland-based pharmaceutical and diagnostic products company that develops, manufactures and markets both human and veterinary medicines, diagnostic tests and active pharmaceutical ingredients. With a history dating back to its founding in 1917, the company has evolved into a diversified life science group, offering prescription and over-the-counter products for neurological, respiratory, cardiovascular and urological conditions, among others. Orion’s human pharmaceuticals portfolio includes well-known treatments for Parkinson’s disease, hormone therapy and erectile dysfunction, while its veterinary range addresses animal health needs such as pain management and dermatology.

In its Diagnostics segment, Orion produces laboratory tests and instruments for clinical chemistry and immunoassay applications, focusing on hormone and drug monitoring.

