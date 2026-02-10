Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.6450 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 182,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 122,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

HFFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Hf Foods Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hf Foods Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hf Foods Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $89.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Hf Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.The business had revenue of $306.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hf Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hf Foods Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hf Foods Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hf Foods Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hf Foods Group by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Foods Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports and distributes a variety of ethnic and specialty food products primarily for retail and foodservice customers in the United States. The company focuses on value?added fresh and frozen offerings that cater to growing consumer interest in Hispanic and other global cuisines. Its vertically integrated operations include in?house manufacturing, procurement of specialty ingredients, and third?party distribution partnerships.

The company’s product portfolio spans a broad range of categories, including fresh and frozen tamales, enchiladas, empanadas, tortillas and quesadillas, as well as shelf?stable salsas, sauces, dips, spreads and snack items.

