Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 3.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $217.60 and last traded at $216.00. 38,574,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 42,577,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. CICC Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.11.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.89. The company has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

