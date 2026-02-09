Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.58 and last traded at $123.02, with a volume of 25809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 65.4% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE: NRP) is a master limited partnership that acquires and manages royalty and other mineral interests in coal and other natural resources across North America and Australia. The partnership was formed in 2010 as a spin-out from a major U.S. coal producer and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia. Its core business model centers on owning gross proceeds interests, gross royalty proceeds interests and fee minerals, which provide the right to receive a portion of revenues from mining and mineral production without operating the mines directly.

