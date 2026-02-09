Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.1950, with a volume of 670442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7%

The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $1.2734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 856.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,145,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,410,000 after buying an additional 342,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,061,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,580,000 after acquiring an additional 218,918 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,173,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,620,000 after acquiring an additional 594,999 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,192,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,563,000 after purchasing an additional 40,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,890,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,860,000 after purchasing an additional 525,838 shares during the period.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

