Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.1950, with a volume of 670442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.
The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $1.2734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 856.0%.
The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
